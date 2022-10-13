PancakeSwap Price Hits $4.33 on Top Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $4.33 or 0.00022672 BTC on popular exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $620.34 million and approximately $47.04 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.68 or 0.27355045 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010684 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 336,908,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,276,120 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PancakeSwap has a current supply of 336,908,272.5455309 with 143,357,407.26704058 in circulation. The last known price of PancakeSwap is 4.35625578 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 620 active market(s) with $46,225,028.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pancakeswap.finance/.”

