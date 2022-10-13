Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.91. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $420.17 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 18.36%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

