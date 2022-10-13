Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.25.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

POU traded up C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.28. 285,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,482. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.53. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.11 and a 52-week high of C$40.73.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$536.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 7.130428 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.