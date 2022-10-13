Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Park Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of PKE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. 1,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.61. Park Aerospace has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01.
Park Aerospace Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Park Aerospace
Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park Aerospace (PKE)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.