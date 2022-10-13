Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of PKE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. 1,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.61. Park Aerospace has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $2,817,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 353,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 41.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after buying an additional 361,992 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 6.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Park Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

