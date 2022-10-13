Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Park City Group has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $87.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCYG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Park City Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

