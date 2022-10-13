Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYGGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Park City Group has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Park City Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $87.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCYG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Park City Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

