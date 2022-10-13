Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Park City Group has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Park City Group Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $87.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.
Several analysts recently issued reports on PCYG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Park City Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
