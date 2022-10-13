Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Director Deborah Wallis Robinson Buys 1,500 Shares

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,848.

Deborah Wallis Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Park Lawn alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 1,800 shares of Park Lawn stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.76 per share, with a total value of C$49,968.00.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

PLC stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.80. 24,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,253. Park Lawn Co. has a 52-week low of C$22.93 and a 52-week high of C$42.13. The stock has a market cap of C$810.96 million and a P/E ratio of 21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$92.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.6699999 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.14.

Park Lawn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.