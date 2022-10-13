Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $330.45.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.57. 42,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

