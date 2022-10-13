Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,710 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,966,000 after buying an additional 576,266 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after buying an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,726,000 after buying an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,364.29.

Shares of RIO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.93. 217,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,889. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

