Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,321 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 0.1 %

Fortinet stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 102,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $74.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.49.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.