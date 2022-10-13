Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 59 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $363.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $357.17 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.