Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 21.4% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,505,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 21.0% during the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 36.2% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after buying an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 44.1% during the second quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.13. 121,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,488. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.26.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

