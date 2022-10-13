Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $233,726,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,098 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 279,012.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,099 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.49. 2,248,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,638,631. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

