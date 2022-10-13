Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $5.20 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.36.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.