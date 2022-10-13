Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $363.82. The company had a trading volume of 23,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,474. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $109.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.