Parthenon LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.4% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.39.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MDT traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $81.33. The stock had a trading volume of 41,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.22. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $128.32.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

