Parthenon LLC Sells 3,175 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parthenon LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,571,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,463,000 after buying an additional 188,701 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,536,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,183,000 after buying an additional 92,321 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.33. 74,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017,279. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.