Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Receives $50.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASH. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pathward Financial has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In related news, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.16 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.16 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $26,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $387,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $243,103 and have sold 1,750 shares valued at $62,245. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 59.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 10.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 100.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

