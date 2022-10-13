Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO) Short Interest Update

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 636.4% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAO remained flat at $10.19 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,507. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,029,000. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

