PAX Gold (PAXG) 1-Day Volume Hits $10.24 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $542.03 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for $1,666.72 or 0.08900209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,079.94 or 0.27196048 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010622 BTC.

PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAX Gold has a current supply of 325,209.481. The last known price of PAX Gold is 1,660.97273471 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $8,739,702.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paxos.com/paxgold/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

