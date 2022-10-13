PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Price Performance

PBFX stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.85. 33,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,455. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.27. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $93.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Logistics Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Logistics

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,232,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,611,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 202,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Logistics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBFX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,929,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after buying an additional 1,337,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PBF Logistics by 98.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,836,000 after purchasing an additional 829,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PBF Logistics by 71.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 588,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in PBF Logistics by 88.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 550,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 259,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in PBF Logistics by 79.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

