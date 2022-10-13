PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Down to $66.61

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.61, but opened at $64.52. PDC Energy shares last traded at $65.45, with a volume of 1,358 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

PDC Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.50.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,928,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,138,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,928,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,702,070 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 226,271 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,076,000 after buying an additional 39,277 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

