Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $9.64 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

RYH stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $249.45 and a twelve month high of $322.92.

