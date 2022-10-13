Peak Financial Management Inc. Purchases 3,409 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up about 2.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 167.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 293.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $72,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 117.9% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $167,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.54. The company had a trading volume of 37,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,460. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $107.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.95.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.