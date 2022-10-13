Peak Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,236,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 484,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,395,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $55.40. 11,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,001. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.24. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $82.46.

