Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

PSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 998 ($12.06) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.15) to GBX 910 ($11.00) in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $929.71.

Pearson Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Pearson stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. 18,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07.

Pearson Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.8062 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Pearson by 78.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pearson by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 72.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pearson during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Further Reading

