Peller Family Enterprises Inc. Sells 266,500 Shares of Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Rating) insider Peller Family Enterprises Inc. sold 266,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total value of C$1,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,206,301 shares in the company, valued at C$12,355,285.60.

Andrew Peller Stock Performance

Andrew Peller has a 12-month low of C$10.40 and a 12-month high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$97.70 million during the quarter.

About Andrew Peller

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

