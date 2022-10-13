Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Pentair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.90.

Pentair Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,968. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair has a 1-year low of $39.99 and a 1-year high of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Pentair by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

