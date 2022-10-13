Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $182.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.49. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $290.36.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $289,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,837.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 9,300 shares of company stock worth $1,650,739 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $239.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.73.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

