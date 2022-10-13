Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Perception Capital Corp. II Stock Performance

Perception Capital Corp. II stock remained flat at $10.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 15,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,961. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perception Capital Corp. II

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Perception Capital Corp. II by 8.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,956,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 158,398 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Perception Capital Corp. II by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 948,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $6,603,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II in the first quarter worth $4,995,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $4,954,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perception Capital Corp. II

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

