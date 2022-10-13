Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.90.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.66. 93,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,578. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,743,150 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 258,719 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after buying an additional 92,733 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $244,042,000 after buying an additional 1,769,462 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,858 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.