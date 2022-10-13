Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the food distribution company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.90.
Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.66. 93,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,578. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Insider Activity at Performance Food Group
In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,743,150 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 258,719 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after buying an additional 92,733 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $244,042,000 after buying an additional 1,769,462 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,858 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
