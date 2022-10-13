Perkins Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 1.7% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in General Mills by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after buying an additional 2,556,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Insider Activity

General Mills Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.73. 106,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,142. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.16 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

