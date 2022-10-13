PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Shares Down 6.3%

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). 101,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 669,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

PetroNeft Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £8.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

PetroNeft Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds a 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast; and 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast.

Further Reading

