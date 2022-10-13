PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Shares Down 6.3%

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). 101,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 669,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).
PetroNeft Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £8.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.
PetroNeft Resources Company Profile
PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds a 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast; and 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast.
