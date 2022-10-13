PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. 834,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,444,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.33, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. PG&E has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $1,495,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at $9,404,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in PG&E by 12.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 274,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.