PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

PGTI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.04. 25,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,761. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $406.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,370,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,083,241.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PGT Innovations news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $104,174.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,370,638 shares in the company, valued at $26,083,241.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,746 shares of company stock valued at $438,755. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

