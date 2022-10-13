Philcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $244.61 Million (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, Philcoin has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $49,753.00 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,085.62 or 0.27103732 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010586 BTC.

About Philcoin

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin (PHL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Philcoin has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Philcoin is 0.03641518 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $51,419.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://philcoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars.

