Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.76. 35,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993,889. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average is $97.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

