Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 100,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,931,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,421,830.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $132,750.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $412,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $508,000.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $801,500.00.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 318.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after buying an additional 5,624,866 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 848.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 73.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 485.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,579,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

