Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.93.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE PSX traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.50. 36,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,920. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.85.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

