Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

PECO opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $199,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

