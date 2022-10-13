Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Down to $24.09

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.09, but opened at $22.67. Phreesia shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 1,642 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHR. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $36,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $35,769.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $36,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,990 shares of company stock valued at $107,738. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

