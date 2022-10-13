Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 27,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,018. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.02% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

