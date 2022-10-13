Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the September 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 713,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNGAY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 341,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,315. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.58. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2585 per share. This represents a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.38%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

