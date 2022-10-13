Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 83,136 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,136 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. National Pension Service increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Microchip Technology by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 84,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.7 %

MCHP stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.96. 250,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826,159. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.02.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

