Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,305 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,627. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.25 and a one year high of $129.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.01 and a 200-day moving average of $118.77.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

