Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $13.79 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,101 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $4.90 on Thursday, hitting $128.36. The stock had a trading volume of 75,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,883. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.61. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

