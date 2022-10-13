Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $16.56 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,728,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,303,370. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.