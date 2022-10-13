Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $19.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 475,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 93,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 143,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 260,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,833,000 after buying an additional 27,104 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 23,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 40,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $36.32. 1,291,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,535,479. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.93 and a one year high of $52.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.