Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $35.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 704,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $35,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after buying an additional 8,014,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after buying an additional 5,440,234 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,018,000 after buying an additional 5,335,089 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,220,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,914,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 114,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,126. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $55.07.
