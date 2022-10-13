Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $8.63 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:ENB traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $37.10. 309,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

