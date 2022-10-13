Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 289 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD traded up $7.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $254.56. The stock had a trading volume of 44,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,315. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.73. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.19%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $257.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

